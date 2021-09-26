CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii pulls away in 2nd half, beats New Mexico State, 41-21

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw for a first-half touchdown and ran for a second-half score as Hawaii snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-21 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

The Aggies took a 3-0 lead on Ethan Albertson’s 33-yard, first-quarter field goal, but Hawaii answered on its next play from scrimmage when Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner with a 74-yard touchdown pass to start a run of 17 unanswered points.

New Mexico State (1-4) got a second-quarter touchdown pass from Jonah Johnson to Robert Downs III from six-yards out and Albertson converted a 20-yard field goal to make it 17-13 at intermission.

Cordeiro nosed in from a yard out in the third quarter and Calvin Turner Jr. added a 14-yard run for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Rainbow Warriors (2-3) pulled away. Johnson ran three-yards for a touchdown for New Mexico State, but Hawaii closed the game out with a 41-yard field goal from Matthew Shipley and Dedrick Parson added a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left to put the game away.

Cordeiro was 16 of 25 for 277 yards and a touchdown and had a pass picked off. Mardner caught four passes for 120 yards.

Johnson was 28 of 47 for 280 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jared Wyatt caught nine passes for 114 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

