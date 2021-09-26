CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Horning: It's time to accept the Sooner offense for what it isn't

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwZVw_0c8JRsuk00
OU’s Spencer Rattler passes the ball during the Sooners’ game against West Virginia on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

The Sooner offense coach Lincoln Riley previously claimed to be only “a tick off” is so challenged that on the day it scored the fewest points of the Riley era for a second straight week, managing 95 fewer yards than the week before, too, the correct takeaway is no longer about the horribleness of that offense, but about how Oklahoma’s won four straight games to begin the season despite it.

That’s where Riley was after the game.

“We’ve found some ways where we haven’t been at our best to win some football games,” he said.

Well, that, or he hired the right defensive coordinator and the program’s done a better job recruiting defenders since Alex Grinch came along.

Maybe just that.

Whatever, it’s not where the offense is supposed to be, it’s not where Spencer Rattler’s supposed to be and it’s not where the offensive line is supposed to be.

The fourth-ranked team in the nation is not supposed to beat unranked West Virginia 16-13 at home.

Once, Lincoln Riley’s Sooner offenses reminded you of Steve Spurrier’s at Florida. In fact, they were better than those Gator offenses. Now, the Sooner offense reminds you of Spurrier at South Carolina.

Those Gamecocks won games, too, but they didn’t score much.

Yet, here we are.

Past the point of wondering “is this who they are?” and at the point where, when thinking about the next game, whoever the next game’s against, you’re left to expect the Sooner offense that showed up against Tulane, Nebraska and West Virginia to be the Sooner offense that will show up that day, too.

“Offensively, still trying to find ourselves a little bit,” Riley said. “We’re not where we want to be obviously.”

We should be past the point, too, of wondering why Riley keeps downplaying the struggles — “… to find ourselves a little” — because when the struggle is so clear, he can say whatever he wants.

Saturday night at Owen Field, the offense was so lackluster before the half that a chant rang out in the student section on the east side of the stadium.

“We want Caleb.”

“We want Caleb.”

There are many Calebs but the Caleb they were asking for is OU’s true freshman backup quarterback, who proved he belonged in the spring game at a time he should have been a high school senior.

They were asking for him following a pair of possessions in which Rattler dramatically fell short, tumbling to the ground on a scramble up the middle before there was anybody to meet him a yard short of the first-down marker, as though he didn’t know where it was; followed by a throw that sailed on him, yes, but was never really there, intended for Drake Stoops, yet intercepted by Jackie Matthews, the second Mountaineer to touch it.

So, we’re past waiting for the Sooners to snap out of it. We’re past wondering why they’re in a funk.

You can believe they’ll improve over time. They always have under Riley, always better in November than September.

Still, remember those quaint days when OU wasn’t a second-half team? It’s now neither a first-half nor a second-half team, just one with a very sturdy defense capable of keeping it in games long enough to find something.

That was Saturday.

You may have forgotten, but OU scored on three of its last four drives, driving 64 yards, 62 yards and 80 yards.

The last one was the longest and it led to what is being touted as the first walk-off field goal in program history, the first one to leave no time on the clock.

That counts.

Also, every one of those scoring drives yielded only three points and in every one, OU marched, never sprinting, needing 10 plays, then 16, then 14, because nothing comes easily for this offense and we should quit expecting it to.

It’s not all Rattler.

“We’ve got to play a lot better around him,” Riley said and though he didn’t mention his offensive line, he should have.

The Sooners gained 57 yards on 28 carries, which is 2 yards per tote with a yard left over and it’s legit awful, and there’s nobody Riley wants to play behind Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks, leaving the line as the variable, not his ball carriers.

Yet, OU won.

It had been a few minutes since a question had been asked of Riley that included reference to the students’ chant, yet he seemed to be reacting to it, still, with some fire, when he offered this:

“It takes a lot of balls to do what we did there at the end,” recalling the 80 yards in 14 plays that set [Gabe] Brkic up for the game winner. “People better see that, too.”

They should.

They should also be thrilled their team won on a day it scored only one touchdown, almost 48 minutes before claiming victory on the last play of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ada News

Sooner offense as we've known it missing in action

NORMAN — Where, oh where, has the Sooner offense gone?. Is it hiding on the practice field? Is it hiding in Lincoln Riley’s imagination? Is it being lost in the walk from the locker room to the game field?. Is it simply unavailable because unloading any more of the playbook...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
Island Packet Online

Clemson’s offense is struggling. Why Tigers coaches aren’t panicking

In a game where No. 6 Clemson was favored to beat Georgia Tech by 29 points, the Tigers almost lost. For as ugly as Clemson’s 14-8 win over the Yellow Jackets was on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, it’s all part of the growing pains, coaches said, and growing pains often aren’t pretty.
CLEMSON, SC
gopack.com

What a Rush for Pack Offense

RALEIGH, N.C. - All week long there was a concerted effort to get the train back on the track and run the football, no matter who the opponent was. A week after 32 yards rushing, NC State finished with 218 yards on the ground against Furman in the 45-7 win at a packed Carter-Finley-Stadium.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Sooners#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Keys for the Sooners offense vs West Virginia

Another week of football time in Norman, Oklahoma!. Things will look and feel a little different as the Oklahoma Sooners will be hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers to kick off their Big 12 campaign. As the weather cools down a bit and the sun sets a lot faster, Oklahoma’s competition level will get hotter.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

What To Watch: Auburn's defense vs. Georgia State offense

AUBURN, Alabama–Coming off a performance against Penn State that saw Coach Derek Mason’s defense struggle to get pressure on Sean Clifford and also give up some chunk yardage plays in the secondary because of some confusion on the back end, the Auburn football Tigers will have a much different challenge this week against the run-oriented Georgia State Panthers. With LSU and Georgia the start of a challenging run for the Tigers in Southeastern Conference play, this is the final chance to get things ironed out on defense for the Tigers. Here are What to Watch keys for the Tigers in the Georgia State game for Mason's defense.
GEORGIA STATE
WDSU

VIDEO: What's wrong with Saints offense? Fletcher Mackel reports

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. Were there any areas after watching the film that stood out and alarmed you more than others?. “I think the number one area was in protection. Offensively, our communication and being able to handle some of the pressure looks we received from Carolina. There were just a number of things that we need to clean up. That would be the one thing that stood out. Secondly, the big pass plays we limited fairly well and yet we allowed run after catch. The yards after receiving for Carolina was something that stood out. We didn’t tackle as well in space as we had the week before. Overall in the kicking game, I thought we were solid there. We had a blocked field goal and we covered well. Offensively, there was really no rhythm there and that’s something we will spend a lot of time on this week.”
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
127
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy