Fargo Marathon welcomes back runners after last year’s cancellation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With runners from more than 40 states lacing up their shoes, it’s safe to say the Fargo Marathon is back in full swing. “We’re having the marathon back in Fargo again. It’s really exciting to see it come back. It’s fun to see the community back into the marathon. It’s one of our premier events, it brings a lot of people into the community. So we’re very pleased that it’s restarted and hope to see it in the spring early, again,” Fargo Mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney said.