Whitewater, WI

Whitewater Resident Caryl Yasko Restoring Mural She Painted in Lemont, IL in 1975

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitewater resident Caryl Yasko was recently commissioned to restore the bicentennial mural “The Stonecutters” which she painted in the Village of Lemont, Illinois in 1975. Per the village Facebook page, “After week one of the restoration, the colors are starting to POP! Caryl Yasko and team, Harrison Halaska and Ingrid Kallick are working on the mural most weekdays beginning in early afternoon. Rob Moriarty joins them early evenings, and they all work on the mural as long as daylight allows. Stop by and watch them restore this beautiful mural on the Digs on Canal building at 316 Canal Street in Budnik Plaza – don’t be shy – go right on up to the front of the mural and watch them at work. Be sure to leave a note on the paper pad located on the side of the scaffolding. Caryl would LOVE to HEAR for YOU! ”

