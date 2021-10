(CBS4) – “Sackmaster” Von Miller has just been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, and it marks the fourth time in his career that he has been awarded with the NFL honors. The Broncos outside linebacker has successfully returned from injury and led a fierce Denver defense in the team’s 3-0 start. Von Miller sacks Zach Wilson of the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Miller is currently tied with Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills for the league lead with 6 tackles for loss. He also has 4...

