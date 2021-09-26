Three new cases here

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,352 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,435,292 cases and 29,437 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,816 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 692 in ICUs. The state says 12,774,241 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,207,104 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to...

