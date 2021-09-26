CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three new cases here

roblawnews.com
 6 days ago

Only three new coronavirus cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Saturday.

roblawnews.com

roblawnews.com

Budget proposal posted

The proposed 2021-22 Crawford County budget has been posted at the Crawford County Annex and can be ...
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 466 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 338 are confirmed cases and 128 is are probable cases. There have been 8,245 total hospitalizations and 121,400 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,163. Both of the two newly-reported cases happened in September and both cases were in the 65+ age group. The age groups/gender of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2205-12 4313-18 29 19-24 36 25-49 192 50-64 75 65+ 69 Female 245 Male 221 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 1, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
roblawnews.com

County death toll revised upward

The coronavirus has taken a heavier toll on Crawford County than previously thought. The Crawford Co...
PUBLIC HEALTH
roblawnews.com

Lake County man dies of rabies

Illinois' first human case of rabies since 1954 has proven fatal to a Lake County man. The unnamed m...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX59

3,218 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,218 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 28 additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.7% with a rate of 18.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.9% of samples tested this month, […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,352 New Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,352 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,435,292 cases and 29,437 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,816 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 692 in ICUs. The state says 12,774,241 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,207,104 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

3,392 new COVID-19 cases reported, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  3,392 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing state totals to 1,435,292 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 51 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlantic City Press

New Jersey COVID cases just over 1,300 with 9 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Atlantic: 29,762 cases, 688 deaths, 314,354 vaccine doses administered. Cape May: 5,825 cases, 188 deaths, 116,345 vaccine doses administered. Cumberland: 17,053 cases, 421 deaths, 150,311 vaccine doses administered. Ocean: 76,682 cases, 2,111 deaths, 606,384 vaccine doses administered. Figures are as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
starvedrock.media

La Salle County new COVID case numbers down; three deaths in past week

La Salle County Health Department reports three COVID-related deaths in the past week. The good news: new COVID case numbers are down from a week ago. Deaths were women in their 40's and 70's and a man in his 60's. New cases were just under 200 and recoveries at 194. Over a hundred aged 39 and under. One week ago, new cases were 261 and recoveries were 157.
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
roblawnews.com

Unemployment up slightly here

Unemployment increased slightly in Crawford County as summer jobs wrapped up in August.Numbers were ...
ECONOMY
Huron Daily Tribune

Upper Thumb adds three new COVID deaths, 66 new cases Friday

There were three new COVID-related deaths reported in the Upper Thumb Friday, according to the state COVID report, which is released three times a week. Two of those additional deaths came from Tuscola County, while Sanilac County added one new death. There were no new deaths reported in Huron County Friday.
HURON COUNTY, MI
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Care Workers Have Until Friday To Get First COVID Shot

UPDATE: COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot DENVER (CBS4) – One day before all health care workers in Colorado are required to get their first COVID-19 vaccine, there’s confusion about whether facilities that don’t have 100% compliance will be penalized. Hospitals and nursing homes say they were told any punishment wouldn’t come until Nov. 1, the deadline for the second shot. When CBS4 asked officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about that, they replied: “Facilities that are not compliant with the rule are breaking the law, and employees who do...
DENVER, CO

