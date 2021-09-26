PD: Man arrested after assaulting ASU Gammage staff, refused to wear mask

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after assaulting two ASU Gammage staff members after refusing to put a mask on, police say. During the Saturday afternoon showing of "Hamilton" at Gammage, a man reportedly assaulted the two staff members after being asked to put on a mask and later asked to leave. Officers arrived at the theater and took the man away. When the man was taken away during the show, attendees began to cheer loudly as he was escorted out. According to some attendees, the man was in the balcony section of the theater and heard yelling from the area.