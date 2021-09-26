Kayak: Davis claims second victory

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Hobie Bass Open Series (B.O.S.) Anchored by Power-Pole rolled into Counce, Tenn., at the end of September for its final open event of the 2021 season. At stake for 82 elite kayak bass anglers was not only the Pickwick Lake event championship, but a final chance to qualify for the prestigious Hobie Tournament of Champions (T.O.C.) to be held at Lake Eufaula, Alabama, Nov. 12-14 and improve their standing in the Angler of the Year (A.O.Y.) presented by FarWide, the Outdoor Access App, competition. While most expected to see fast action at the 43,000-acre bucket-list bass-fishing destination, many also realized they would have to compete not only with the Hobie fleet, but with some intense fishing pressure from other bass tournaments and private boat anglers that would converge on the famed waters for the last weekend of summer.

