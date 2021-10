With the summer of 2021 coming to a close, the PBR Nevada Staff has wrapped up the circuit by going back to updated 2023 Player Rankings for the state of Nevada. We've been following this class very closely over the past few years, whether it be out covering high school games in the Spring or seeing hundreds of players at showcases throughout the year. Either way, this class is as deep as they come with impact arms and bats scattered throughout this list. Some players who we've been following for three years have continued to progress and improve, while others made significant statements this Summer.

BASEBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO