Maine State

Kayak: Maine angler defies the odds

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodney Merritt, a 36 year veteran police officer, who retired as police chief, was all smiles at the conclusion of the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by Tourney X at Mississippi River. You would have never known just a mere short time ago, Rodney was fighting for his life after contracting Covid-19. “I don’t smoke, rarely drink, never have done drugs,” Rodney said, “and all the sudden I had blood clots in both lungs and both legs.”

