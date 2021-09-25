Kayak: Maine angler defies the odds

Rodney Merritt, a 36 year veteran police officer, who retired as police chief, was all smiles at the conclusion of the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by Tourney X at Mississippi River. You would have never known just a mere short time ago, Rodney was fighting for his life after contracting Covid-19. “I don’t smoke, rarely drink, never have done drugs,” Rodney said, “and all the sudden I had blood clots in both lungs and both legs.”