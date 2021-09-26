CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Gaetz calls the ADL ‘racist’ after it again calls on Tucker Carlson to step down for promoting white supremacist conspiracy theory

By Ben Sales
Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

(JTA) — Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Anti-Defamation League “racist” after it again called on Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired for promoting the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Florida, also endorsed the conspiracy theory. On his popular show Wednesday, Carlson trumpeted...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

