The Titans' defense got by last year on creating turnovers. They would get gashed up and down the field but come up with a timely takeaway. It was pretty amazing to watch. This year, through three games, the turnovers haven’t been there. That’s been OK because, overall, they have been better than they were last year. If they could give up less yardage AND force turnovers that would be really awesome!

