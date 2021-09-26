CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Born to be a wrestler

Cover picture for the articleLong hailed as a staple within the world of professional wrestling, the Samoan Islands continue to produce athletes that excel in the squared circle. That lineage even extends to the Heroes and Legends dual champion Anthony Toatele, a Fort Wayne resident who will put both the heavyweight and Legends titles on the line Saturday at Heroes and Legends XV at the Memorial Coliseum against Elijah Burke, the longest-reigning NWA TV champion of the modern era.

