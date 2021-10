CECILIA - The Notre Dame Pioneers didn’t have an easy time scoring points Friday night against the Cecilia Bulldogs, but their defense was in control. The Pios were coming off their first loss of the season after giving up 35 points to Teurlings last week, but they did what they needed to this week to get back in the win column, as they defeated the Bulldogs 13-3 in what was a strong bounce back effort by their defense.

CECILIA, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO