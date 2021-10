In art, architecture and, by definition, beyond, creative and cross-disciplinary collectivism is the modus operandi of the moment. Connection, by multiple means and in multiple ways, inward and outward directed, is a defining ambition. And almost always, this common purpose has an activist tilt. It is a trend recognised by the organisers of this year’s Turner Prize, which has shortlisted five activist collectives for the award. And they are suitably dispersed and diverse in practice, as showcased in the Turner Prize 2021 exhibition, which has now opened at Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry, this year’s UK City of Culture.

