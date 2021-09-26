Kentucky football: Glass half full/glass half empty, UK better fill it for October

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Not in revolutionary France — in Lexington, Ky. First, the good news: The Wildcats are 4-0 and sport one of the SEC’s top rushers in Chris Rodriguez Jr. and one of the top receivers in Wan’Dale Robinson. The Wildcats have won a pair of conference games, and their defense has ranged from very decent to very good. The glass is half full.