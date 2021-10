The #5 (Class 4A) Norwalk volleyball team put together a dominant performance on their home court in a 3-0 sweep of Newton Tuesday night. The Warriors saw a big lead dwindle down to two points in a 25-20 victory in set 1, but it was all business from there. Norwalk pulled away in the middle of set 2 for a 25-14 win. In set 3, it was 11-0 Warriors before the Cardinals found the scoreboard, as Norwalk cruised to a 25-10 win to cap off the night. Senior outside hitter Camryn McKay says once her team started clicking, they could not be stopped.

NORWALK, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO