Safe Space launches healthy teen dating website
LOUISBURG — A Franklin County nonprofit known for its work supporting domestic violence survivors has launched a new website to educate teens about healthy relationships. LoveLevelUp.org is designed to teach youths 13-19 about relationship health, teen dating violence, self-reliance and self-empowerment, according to a press release. The site aims to increase youths’ relationship knowledge by recognizing healthy versus unhealthy relationships and decrease physical, sexual or psychological violence in teen dating, which it says affects millions of teenagers each year.restorationnewsmedia.com
