CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Safe Space launches healthy teen dating website

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISBURG — A Franklin County nonprofit known for its work supporting domestic violence survivors has launched a new website to educate teens about healthy relationships. LoveLevelUp.org is designed to teach youths 13-19 about relationship health, teen dating violence, self-reliance and self-empowerment, according to a press release. The site aims to increase youths’ relationship knowledge by recognizing healthy versus unhealthy relationships and decrease physical, sexual or psychological violence in teen dating, which it says affects millions of teenagers each year.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Austin Family: Keeping kids safe and healthy

Parents are hearing a lot about how to keep kids safe from COVID in and out of school but there are other things parents need to remember to keep kids healthy at school and when they're playing. Alison Bogle shares some insight.
AUSTIN, TX
Florida Star

These Teens Are Listening: New App Offers Safe Space For Airing Tough Issues

By Evan T. Henerson Sometimes it is easier to let the tech do the talking. An innovative new app is helping teens communicate via text about the difficult issues they face. The Teen Talk app, developed by Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles, gives teens a safe space to connect with peers. The cellphone app gives teens greater […]
KIDS
KGUN 9

Ways to find a safe space online

Facebook Messenger is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Managing relationships is an especially important element of self-care. During the Pandemic, we have become more mindful of both the value of connection, and the energy required to maintain it. As the future remains unclear and we begin to understand the new normal, people are re-evaluating who they rekindle connections with.
INTERNET
techacute.com

Liberate: Meditation in a Safe Space

In the world we live today, apps are a huge help daily. From entertainment to health, apps cover almost every aspect of our life, including meditation. Created by CEO Julio Rivera, Liberate is an app that includes talks and culturally relevant practices about meditation and mindfulness. Liberate was designed and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Teen Dating Violence#Safe Space#Self Empowerment#Louisburg
drew.edu

How to Create a Safe Space for Transgender Coworkers

How to Create a Safe Space for Transgender Coworkers was originally published on Vault. A safe space is an environment where people feel secure that they won’t be discriminated against, harassed, or otherwise harmed emotionally or physically. Ideally, every place should be a safe space for everyone. But unfortunately, for members of marginalized groups, including transgender individuals, it’s all too easy to be exposed to hurtful words and actions in certain public spaces.
MADISON, NJ
US News and World Report

Coalition for Suicide Prevention Launches New Website

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention has launched a new website that includes guidance on understanding suicide risk and provides connections to experts across the state. The website, www.zerosuicidesnh.org, also shares stories of people who have overcome personal struggles and chosen life over suicide. The...
CONCORD, NH
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
BrownGH

Female student faints 3 times after hearing that her lecturer died of AIDS

A female undergraduate student has allegedly fainted thrice after hearing that her lecturer died of HIV/AIDS. Female student faints after hearing about lecturer's deathBrowngh. According to a Twitter user identified as ‘@Spend0Gustav0’, the female student fainted 3 times after hearing the sad news about how her lecturer died of HIV/AIDS.
coachellavalleyweekly.com

WE REGRET TO INFORM YOU WE MAY NEED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR T/A OR DUI?

Have you been in an auto accident or received a DUI and received a letter or call like this? If so…What Should You Do? You should be concerned because there are so many scams going on in the Age of Covid. Why you ask are there more scams? Well, more people than ever before, are home to answer the scam calls. Thus the percentage of getting through to the “sucker’s” has gone up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lancaster Farming

Teen Entomologists Create Teaching Website

“I found this brown bug in my pool. What is it?”. That’s just one of the questions Arianna Urcuyo, remembers being asked some time ago during a 4-H entomology activity. The somewhat-vague description might have puzzled most people, but the insect-savvy Urcuyo, and her 4-H entomology project teammate Brandon Krout, most likely nailed the bug’s identity.
YORK COUNTY, PA
cn2.com

York County Woman Discovers COVID-19 Treatment That’s Helped Her Father

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not a cure for the COVID-19 virus, but one York County woman says this treatment has really helped her father during his COVID battle. The treatment is said to help vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and relieve the virus’s symptoms. It’s a COVID-19 Antibody Therapy – available right now, in the Charlotte area.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Las Cruces Sun-News

After-school program cultivates safe, brave space to nurture healthy and positive growth for young leaders

As Tonatiuh (sun) rises from the east peeking over the Organ Mountains, it shines its light directly on the gates of Raíces del Saber Xinachtli Community School. The sunrise marks the quiet before the spiraling sounds of growth, learning, and the continuous movement that happens daily in the classrooms of this small and mighty community school. Raíces is a free public charter K-5 community school — currently serving K-3.
ORGAN, NM
Pen City Current

FMCSD launches new mobile friendly website

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Community School district is thrilled to announce the launching of a brand. new website. The FMCSD surveyed families in the spring of 2021. The results showed that. many of our families had issues while using our website on their phones or other mobile. devices....
EDUCATION
Vail Daily

Creating safe spaces for youth in Eagle County

Children and adolescents are currently facing a mental health crisis in Eagle County. For students struggling with anxiety, depression, isolation, stress, social pressures and more, the value of having a safe space to explore one’s identity and make connections can be life-changing. “Our students — and I don’t think this...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

School tells parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when dropping off children

A primary school has fuelled a social media debate after calling on parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when they drop off their children. In a Facebook post, Ayresome Primary School in Middlesbrough warned parents that nightwear is “not appropriate”. What did the primary school say?. The school reportedly posted:...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy