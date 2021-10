Robert (Bob) Sabel of Sioux City celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, September 25. Cards may be sent to 3660 Lindenwood St., Sioux City, IA 51104. Bob served 11 months with the 7th Infantry during the Korean War. He then received his college degree from Morningside College. Bob went into business with his mother, Bess Sabel, who started Jean's Women's Apparel in 1942. He was in the store for 49 years, retiring in 2003.