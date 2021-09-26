CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii pulls away in 2nd half, beats New Mexico State, 41-21

By Associated Press
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw for a first-half touchdown and ran for a second-half score as Hawaii snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-21 win over New Mexico State. The Aggies took a 3-0 lead on Ethan Albertson’s 33-yard, first-quarter field goal, but Hawaii answered on its next play from scrimmage when Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner with a 74-yard touchdown pass to start a run of 17 unanswered points.

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Thompson throws 5 TD passes as Texas routs Texas Tech 70-35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Casey Thompson threw five touchdowns and ran for another as Texas continued its offensive explosion since naming him the starting quarterback with a 70-35 rout of Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns have scored more than 40 points in the first half in consecutive games while mixing Thompson’s ever-expanding role as a passer with a powerful running game. Thompson was 18 of 23 passing for 303 yards. Bijan Robinson ran for 137 yards as the Longhorns rolled up more than 300 on the ground. Texas scored 70 points for the first time since 2005.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
New Mexico State
Local
Hawaii College Sports
State
Hawaii State
CBS Sports

Watch New Mexico State vs. Hawaii: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the New Mexico State Aggies can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while Hawaii will be stumbling in from a loss.
HAWAII STATE
National football post

Stanford pulls away from Vanderbilt, 41-23

Freshman quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 218 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Saturday night as Stanford pulled away from Vanderbilt just before halftime and cruised to a 41-23 non-conference win in Nashville, Tenn. McKee completed 19 of 29 passes as the Cardinal (2-1) scored more than 40 points in...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#American Football#Ap#Aggies
kion546.com

DeShields scores 30 as Sky pulls away, beat Fever 98-87

CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points and Chicago used a 14-4 to pull away as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 98-87 in the regular-season finale. Chicago (16-16) is the No. 6 seed and is home Thursday against No. 7 Dallas. Indiana (6-26) finished with the worst record in the WNBA and the highest probably to get the top pick in the 2022 draft, which the Fever have never had before in previous trips to the lottery. Kelsey Mitchell finished with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Indiana.
NBA
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State football team beats South Carolina State for first win of season

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State beat Dixie State during the spring, but that was at the Sun Bowl in El Paso with no fans. And Dino Maldonado wasn’t even on campus yet. The Aggies 43-35 victory over FCS school South Carolina State on Saturday came at Aggie Memorial Stadium in front of 11,823 fans, who witnessed the Aggies first victory of the 2021 season and further proof that Maldonado, a junior college walk on who joined the team for fall camp, can lead this offense.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Herald

No. 9 Buckeyes struggle with Tulsa, pull away for 41-20 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin's 49-year-old freshman rushing record, romping for 277 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Ohio State pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20 on Saturday. Henderson ran for scores of 5, 48 and 52 yards, which managed to paper over some...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY

De Laura injured, USC runs away from the Cougars in the 2nd half

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were playing as well as they have under Nick Rolovich as they led the USC Trojans 14-0 late in the first half, but everything went wrong after Jayden de Laura was knocked out of the game with an apparent knee injury. USC took advantage of a lackluster Cougar offense on the way to a 45-14 win.
WASHINGTON STATE
ankenyfanatic.com

After onside kick, Jaguars pull away in 2nd half for 30-0 win at Sioux City East

A gutsy call to open the second half helped spark the Ankeny Centennial football team to a 30-0 road victory over Sioux City East on Friday at Olsen Stadium. Leading by only 10-0 at halftime, the Jaguars recovered an onside kick to open the third quarter and went on to reach the end zone. They added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Three keys: New Mexico State looks for first football win against Hawaii

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State quarterback Jonah Johnson is a game time decision for the Aggies on Saturday against Hawaii. Aggies head coach Doug Martin said Johnson (wrist) split practice reps during the week with backup Dino Maldonado, who passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina State last week.
HAWAII STATE
KVIA

UTEP makes comeback to defeat New Mexico 20-13

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — Gavin Hardison threw for 293 yards and a touchdown as UTEP erased a 13-3 first-half deficit by shutting out New Mexico in the second half to earn a 20-13 victory on Saturday night. Deion Hankins scored from four-yards out to start the second half and...
EL PASO, TX
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Warriors down New Mexico State, 41-21 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are coming back to the islands smiling, wrapping up a 41-21 win over New Mexico State. The win thanks in part to a Fast start in the first half that saw UH put up 17 points by halftime. New Mexico State would kick off...
HONOLULU, HI
KULR8

Cats explode for 21 2nd half points, defeat Portland State 30-17

PORTLAND - The Montana State Bobcats moved to 3-1 after defeating Portland State 30-17 at Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday, clenching their first road win of the year and advancing to 1-0 in conference play. "Our guys didn't veer off the plan," Coach Vigen said in his post game interview. "It...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy