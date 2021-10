The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are two of the most historically successful teams in the NFC. Their rivalry has heated up in the last decade as they’ve gone head-to-head nine times, which includes three playoff games. Now they’ll square off again on Sunday Night Football and NFL daily Fantasy owners will be trying to sort out which offense they’ll get on both sides. Both teams have had one strong performance and one bad performance this season, so which version will we get on Sunday night?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO