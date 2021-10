The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary has yet another tough task this Sunday. They will be taking on 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers, 2020 First Team All-Pro Davante Adams, and the rest of the Green Bay Packers offense. The Steelers last played the Packers in 2017, but they last played Rodgers a decade ago, in their Super Bowl 45 loss to the Packers in 2011. After an uncharacteristically poor start in Week 1, the Packers offense looked dialed in focus-wise, in Weeks 2 and 3. At the start of this season, the Rodgers-Adams connection is trending back to where they left off last season (with potential for even more growth, which is a shockingly terrifying thought for their opponents, but fun for NFL fans).

