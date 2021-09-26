CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

CAR STOLEN FROM EMC FAIR CRASHES AFTER CHASE

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 11:30 am Saturday a Toyota was stolen from the Bull Sallas Park where the East Montgomery County Fair was going on. An attempt to locate was issued and a short time later a Roman Forest unit spotted the vehicle on Roman Forest Drive. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it fled north to Splendora then back south to Humble. The 15-year-old crashed on Lee Road and fled on foot along with his passenger. The passenger was quickly apprehended. The driver was arrested at a nearby hotel and taken into custody. He was transported to Montgomery County Juvenile. The passenger was identified as David G. Johnson, 18, of 149 Echols #110 in Prarie View, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on evading arrest charges.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Splendora, TX
City
Humble, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Roman Forest, TX
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emc#County Fairs
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy