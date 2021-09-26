CAR STOLEN FROM EMC FAIR CRASHES AFTER CHASE

About 11:30 am Saturday a Toyota was stolen from the Bull Sallas Park where the East Montgomery County Fair was going on. An attempt to locate was issued and a short time later a Roman Forest unit spotted the vehicle on Roman Forest Drive. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it fled north to Splendora then back south to Humble. The 15-year-old crashed on Lee Road and fled on foot along with his passenger. The passenger was quickly apprehended. The driver was arrested at a nearby hotel and taken into custody. He was transported to Montgomery County Juvenile. The passenger was identified as David G. Johnson, 18, of 149 Echols #110 in Prarie View, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on evading arrest charges.