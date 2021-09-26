Families pay tribute to loved ones on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Families and friends gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge yesterday to honor their loved ones whose lives were lost to homicide. Families lined up on the lawn in front of the Martin Luther King, Junior Bridge to ring a bell and say the name of their loved one lost to homicide. Alive Community Outreach hosted a small service in honor of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.