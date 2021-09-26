CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xaz8W_0c8JLARi00

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said.

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla has not announced details on the factory’s production.

The sources requested anonymity, as they were not allowed to speak to media. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, an official in the area where Tesla’s factory is located said it is expected to product 450,000 vehicles this year, including 66,100 for export.

Tesla is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China as it faces public scrutiny in the country over data security and customer service complaints.

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Tesla defies chip shortages by achieving record sales in Q3 2021

Tesla has announced their Q3 2021 shipment numbers, and despite a car industry crippled by chip shortages the company has achieved a record quarter, not just year on year, but all time. Tesla managed to sell 241,300 EVs, 102,000 more than the same quarter last year, and also a quarterly...
ECONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage

DETROIT (AP) — In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he's got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold. Last month, what happened...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Tesla Inc
KETV.com

Car sales plunge as computer chip shortages choke off supply

New car sales plunged over the last three months in the United States despite strong demand, as the shortage of computer chips and other supply chain issues caused shutdowns at auto factories and choked off the supply of vehicles. General Motors reported sales fell a third from a year-ago last...
ECONOMY
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
The Independent

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.The Palo Alto California, company's sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550.Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn says German automakers are best positioned to challenge Tesla

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes German automakers are best positioned to challenge electric vehicle leader Tesla. Ghosn, speaking from Lebanon, where the former Nissan chairman fled to allude Japanese authorities, mentioned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen specifically during an interview Friday. Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes...
BUSINESS
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan 'tankan' survey shows manufacturers upbeat on outlook

Business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has risen to its highest level in nearly three years, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank.The results of the Bank of Japan's “tankan” survey, released Friday, found sentiment among large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14. That's the highest level since late 2018. The reading for nonmanufacturers edged up only slightly, to 2 from 1. The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.The report comes as Japan on Friday ended a state of emergency in many areas, including...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Computer chip shortage stalls UK car industry production

British car industry output declined for the second month in a row in August as the months-long shortage of computer chips hampered the sector’s recovery effort. The number of cars built in UK factories fell by 27% year-on-year to 37,200 in August, according to lobby group the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). That was down from 51,000 in the same month in 2020, when carmakers were racing to make up for time lost to lockdowns.
WORLD
Reuters

UK car output falls 27% in August amid chip shortage

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British car production dropped by 27% year-on-year in August as a lack of semiconductor chips continues to hurt the sector worldwide, a trade industry body said on Thursday. The timing and duration of summer shutdowns at certain plants also pushed down output, which stood at...
WORLD
Fortune

3 months before Christmas, companies are already bracing for stock shortages and bonkers prices

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Retailers like to say that Black Friday is so named because the holiday buying frenzy that comes the day after Thanksgiving is when they move into the black—or begin to turn a profit on the year. But in the upside-down world of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be the day when many of them sink into red ink.
BUSINESS
Times Union

U.S. car sales seen dropping as buyers stymied by chip shortages

Soumya Rangarajan wanted her next car to be electric. She placed an order for a Volkswagen ID.4, but after six months of waiting to get her hands on the sport-utility vehicle, she gave up. She decided to buy out the lease on her gas-powered Ford Escape instead. "I would still...
ECONOMY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Chip shortage spurs new wave of car plant closures in Germany

Three automakers announced Thursday new temporary closures of manufacturing sites in Germany over a global shortage of semiconductors, with Opel closing a plant until 2022 — the longest such stoppage so far. Germany’s vital car industry has been severely hit by supply problems this year, with Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and...
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Asia car output slumps on chip shortage; petrochemical demand hit

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Global car giant, the Toyota Motor Corp of Japan, conceded to a deep cut in production in September amid the severe shortage of semiconductor chips as southeast Asia, which forms an integral part of its supply chain, struggles to contain surging COVID-19 infections. The world's biggest carmaker announced adjustments...
WORLD
just-auto.com

Tesla chief sees chips shortage as “short term”

With new semiconductor plants either planned or under construction, the global chip shortage that has hit the car industry this year should be short term, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said. Asked how long he thought the global chip shortage would affect vehicle production, Musk said: “short term I think”.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy