The St. John's men's golf team continued its fall slate on Sunday with a victory over Navy in the Match Play by the Bay event at the Naval Academy Golf Club, as the Johnnies defeated the host school, 10-8. The St. John's match featured six individual matches. Each match was worth three points - one for the front nine, one for the back nine and one for the total 18 holes.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO