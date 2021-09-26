CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island quilting group has been stitching since 1930s

By JESSICA VOTIPKA
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — In the 1930s — likely earlier — a group of dedicated fiber artists gathered at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church to stitch and socialize. Fast forward 90 years, and the group has become a tight-knit group of five hand quilters: Mary Picthall, Mildred Hoffmann, JoAnn Sok, Mary Phelam and Laurie Phelps. Phelps is the newest member of the group, having only been a part of the stitching five-some about eight years.

