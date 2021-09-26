CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hurricane, WV

Glen Earnest Craddock

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

GLEN EARNEST CRADDOCK of Hurricane, WV went home to be with Jesus at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. Dad was the son of the late Forest and Ivy Craddock. He was born March 20, 1928 at the family's farm on Ten Mile in Lincoln County. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. When he was discharged from the Navy, he returned to Lincoln County and married the love of his life, Edith Manns Craddock, who passed away January 5, 1999. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Clarence and Earl Lee and his sister, Virginia.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Hurricane, WV
State
Virginia State
Hurricane, WV
Obituaries
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Earl Lee
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy