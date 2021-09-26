GLEN EARNEST CRADDOCK of Hurricane, WV went home to be with Jesus at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. Dad was the son of the late Forest and Ivy Craddock. He was born March 20, 1928 at the family's farm on Ten Mile in Lincoln County. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. When he was discharged from the Navy, he returned to Lincoln County and married the love of his life, Edith Manns Craddock, who passed away January 5, 1999. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Clarence and Earl Lee and his sister, Virginia.