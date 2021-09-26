CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrong-Way Driver Triggers 5-Car Pile Up on Southbound Interstate 5 in Nestor

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mr9U_0c8JJElM00
Crews examine the damaged truck on Interstate 5 Saturday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

At least one person suffered a serious injury Saturday in a five-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes near state Route 905, according to a CHP incident log.

A faded red Honda Civic was traveling north on the southbound side and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, triggering the crash, the CHP said. Crash debris was spread across all lanes.

Caltrans San Diego said southbound I-5 left lanes were blocked because of the collision. By 2:30 p.m., Caltrans said the lanes had reopened.

A passenger in one of the wrecked vehicles suffered a broken leg. There were at least two other possible injuries, the CHP said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department units were on the scene after reports that someone was trapped in one of the vehicles.

OnSceneTV reported that the driver of the Civic suffered “major injuries” and that a passenger needed to be cut from the vehicle. Investigators, the service said, suspect the wrong-way driver of a DUI.

– City News Service

