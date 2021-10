Loons update: The Loons (10-9-7), who are in seventh place in the Western Conference, and FC Dallas meet for the third time this season. The Loons won the first meeting 1-0 on May 15 at Allianz Field. The teams played to a 1-1 draw on June 19 at Dallas. The Loons, who were 2-3-0 in September, are coming off a 3-1 loss at D.C. United on Wednesday. Midfielders Emanuel Reynoso and Ozzie Alonso did not play. ... This match is the first of seven in the month of October for the Loons.

