Video: Arkansas RB absolutely destroyed defender with massive block

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson absolutely obliterated a Texas A&M defensive lineman with a block on Saturday. Arkansas delivered one of the biggest wins on Saturday, defeating the Aggies 20-10 to remain unbeaten. They also brought the pain to A&M. Johnson destroyed Micheal Clemons with a block that sent the...

larrybrownsports.com

