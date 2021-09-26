Mother and Toddler Killed in Fall From Petco Park Shortly Before Padres Game

Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone

A mother and her toddler son died Saturday in a fall from Petco Park’s concourse onto the street below, police said.

Two officers assigned to duty at the park learned of the fall at 3:51 p.m., about 25 minutes before the Padres-Braves game was due to start, according to San Diego police.

They attempted to perform CPR on the 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old child on the street at 200 Tony Gwynn Drive, according to an SDPD news release.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews also aided in the effort. They declared the two dead shortly thereafter, according to police Sgt. Clinton Leisz.

Police called homicide investigators to the scene, but cautioned that “it is early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.”

They said the woman and the boy were at a concession and dining area just prior to their fall.

“Investigators are aware several people were present at the time of the incident. Detectives would like to speak to them,” according to the news release.

The police declined to release the identities of the woman and child, but said they were San Diego residents.

A witness told CBS-8 News that the woman holding the boy jumped. The station also said the woman’s husband was being questioned.

– City News Service contributed to this report.

Updated 10:15 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021