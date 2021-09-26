CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Huskers Drop Heartbreaker on the Road to Spartans

By Eric Francis
hailvarsity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska fell 23-20 in overtime in heartbreaking fashion to No. 20 Michigan State. The Huskers had an opportunity to win the game but a late punt return touchdown from the Spartans changed the game. Check out all of the action in our photo gallery below.

hailvarsity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Heartbreaker#On The Road#American Football#Spartans
