LOOK: Huskers Drop Heartbreaker on the Road to Spartans

LEVELAND, Ohio – The Westminster men's soccer team lost, 6-1, against non-conference foe the Case Western Reserve Spartans on Tuesday night. Westminster (3-5) was able to gain momentum early from senior Tyler Caterino's (Monessen, PA / Monessen) fourth goal of the season, assisted by graduate student Nick Iregui (Gig Habor, WA / Charles Wright Academy). The Spartans were able to tie the game when Henry Barnes' shot found the back of the net. In the 26th minute, Case Western (4-2-1) took the lead from a Jad Oglesby goal to make the score 2-1. As the first half progressed, the Spartans grew their lead with a goal coming from Seldon Magruder. A minute and a half later, Alex Lippiatt of the Spartans made the score 4-1. Case Western took a 4-1 lead to intermission.

MONESSEN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO