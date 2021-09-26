Community Basketball Court Named for Aztec Alum Kawhi Leonard in Hometown

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during an NBA preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on October 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in L.A. Photo credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

NBA star and San Diego State alum Kawhi Leonard celebrated the dedication Saturday of a new basketball court bearing his name in his hometown.

“I’m proud of where I come from,” Leonard said in a news release. “Moreno Valley is my hometown, and I will always do whatever I can to give back to this community.”

Community volunteers, including city elected officials and staff, Leonard’s family and the Moreno Valley Emerging Leaders Council, hand-painted the Kawhi Leonard Basketball Court at Weston Park, designed by street artist Mr. Brainwash.

The full-sized court features inspirational slogans such as “You are stronger than you think” and “life is beautiful.”

At the event, the Los Angeles Clipper and two-time NBA champion signed basketballs and T-shirts for more than a dozen Moreno Valley children.

The city of Moreno Valley, the Leonard Family, New Balance, the NBA 2K Foundation, NRG and Shoe Palace collaborated to create the court.

“By giving back to our hometown, Kawhi and I are hoping to lift up Moreno Valley’s young residents,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said. “My hope is that Kawhi’s success will inspire kids across the city to let their dreams soar.”

– City News Service