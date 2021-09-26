CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Community Basketball Court Named for Aztec Alum Kawhi Leonard in Hometown

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NThgE_0c8JIoNb00
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during an NBA preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on October 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in L.A. Photo credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

NBA star and San Diego State alum Kawhi Leonard celebrated the dedication Saturday of a new basketball court bearing his name in his hometown.

“I’m proud of where I come from,” Leonard said in a news release. “Moreno Valley is my hometown, and I will always do whatever I can to give back to this community.”

Community volunteers, including city elected officials and staff, Leonard’s family and the Moreno Valley Emerging Leaders Council, hand-painted the Kawhi Leonard Basketball Court at Weston Park, designed by street artist Mr. Brainwash.

The full-sized court features inspirational slogans such as “You are stronger than you think” and “life is beautiful.”

At the event, the Los Angeles Clipper and two-time NBA champion signed basketballs and T-shirts for more than a dozen Moreno Valley children.

The city of Moreno Valley, the Leonard Family, New Balance, the NBA 2K Foundation, NRG and Shoe Palace collaborated to create the court.

“By giving back to our hometown, Kawhi and I are hoping to lift up Moreno Valley’s young residents,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said. “My hope is that Kawhi’s success will inspire kids across the city to let their dreams soar.”

– City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looked hilariously unimpressed by this musical performance

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving out of Staples Center, and they’re having a party about it!. On Friday, the Clippers announced a new partnership with Intuit that includes a new dome, to be ready for the Clippers to move into ahead of the 2024 season. While the Staples Center is an iconic building to be moving away from, it will definitely help to distinguish a home court advantage. It’s hard to feel truly at home when another team – the Lakers – also calls it home, you know?
NBA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard mocks Mavericks with new sweatshirt

The Los Angeles Clippers held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Intuit Dome arena this past week and team star Kawhi Leonard was in attendance. Leonard’s presence at the event produced at least one memorable moment that folks latched onto immediately. Even LeBron James had a laugh over it. But...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
AllClippers

Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's Rehab

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed on media day that Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team to start the season while he rehabs his ACL injury; however, Lue confirmed Wednesday morning that Leonard is indeed with the team during training camp. The Clippers are holding their training...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Valley City#Aztec#The Los Angeles Clipper#K Foundation#Nrg#Shoe Palace#City News Service
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard was not feeling live performance at Clippers' new arena

Kawhi Leonard has always been a fun guy, but you wouldn’t know it based on his appearance at the LA Clippers’ new arena unveiling this week. The Clippers officially broke ground on their future home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday. Included as part of the ceremony was a live performance for Clippers personnel and fans. Sportswriter Arash Markazi shared video of Leonard sitting in the front row during the performance with his arms crossed looking totally unenthused. Take a look.
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Steve Ballmer Says a Midseason Return For Kawhi Leonard is Possible

When the news broke that Kawhi Leonard had suffered a partial ACL tear and had undergone surgery to repair it, the speculation was that he would miss the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. All of the reports since then have indicated a similar timetable for the 2x Finals MVP; however, LA Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer provided an optimistic update at Friday's groundbreaking ceremony.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron has great reaction to viral Kawhi Leonard, Paul George video

The Los Angeles Clippers officially broke ground on their new arena on Friday, and the team’s biggest stars were on hand to take part in the festivities. Some of them didn’t seem particularly thrilled about it, which was a great source of entertainment for LeBron James and others. The Clippers...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Latest On ACL Recovery For Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers enter the 2021-22 NBA season without a great idea regarding the potential return date for superstar Kawhi Leonard, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. Leonard was unable to finish the Western Conference Semi-Finals series the Clippers played against the top-seeded Utah Jazz. Regardless,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Raptors: Remembering when Kawhi Leonard became the “Fun Guy”

The Toronto Raptors made the most important and impactful trade in franchise history a little over three years ago today, as they acquired disgruntled superstar Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs despite the fact that Leonard only had one year left on his deal and had his eyes set on Los Angeles.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ plan for Kawhi Leonard’s return from ACL injury

After the best season in franchise history, the LA Clippers are set to begin their 2021-22 season on Tuesday for the first day of training camp. Kawhi Leonard will be joining the team in San Diego for their training camp, but will not be able to work out with the rest of his teammates.
NBA
Yardbarker

Could Clippers' Kawhi Leonard miss entire 2021-22 NBA season after ACL surgery?

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard suffered a partial tear in his right ACL during the Western Conference semifinals and underwent surgery July 13 to repair the issue. It was suggested last month that Leonard could miss at least half of the 2021-22 regular season, but Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank hinted Friday the 30-year-old might not see meaningful action until the fall of 2022.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Clippers president: 'No one knows' when Kawhi Leonard will return

The Clippers made it to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history last season, but they’ll have to wait quite a while for Kawhi Leonard to return from the partially torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs — possibly until the 2022-23 season. President of basketball operations...
NBA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard's Pre-Season Ranking Revealed

In recent years, players who were expected to miss significant time with injury were often omitted entirely from pre-season rankings; however, despite his ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard came in 10th on Sports Illustrated's recent top-100 list. The explanation for placing Kawhi here clearly stated that he would be top-3 had...
NBA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy