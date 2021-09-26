Sammie Stanaland, Sr.

PHIL CAMPBELL — Sammie James Stanaland, Sr., age 76, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence. Sammie was born on February 25, 1945 to Arnett Lee and Audrey May Stanaland in Texarkana, TX. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years. He served in the Vietnam War, Korean Conflict, the Cuban Missile Crisis, peacetime, and the Gulf War Era. He was highly decorated and was honorably discharged as a Chief Master Sergeant. Sammie excelled in everything he did. He was a very talented carpenter, ran a very successful upholstery shop, and enjoyed being a private pilot. He was a 32 Degree Mason in the Spruce Pine Lodge. More than anything, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren and leaves them many wonderful memories.