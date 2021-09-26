CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

James Yuell White

Times Daily
 6 days ago

ELGIN — James Yuell “Jimmy” White, of Elgin, was born on October 20, 1953. He passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 67. Jimmy graduated from Lexington High School in 1972. He has been a farmer since 1970. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working the land. Jimmy will be remembered as the most loving, caring person that would do anything for anyone and never expect anything in return. His pride and joy was his baby girl, Anna, and her husband, Jeremy, and his precious grandchildren, Cambo, Mitchell and Sarah.

