FLORENCE — November 24, 1946 - September 20, 2021 — Dr. James Thomas Stoddard, Jr. passed away Monday September 20, 2021, at the age 74. Dr. Stoddard was a proud Vietnam Veteran then volunteered to serve his country as an Army dentist from 1969 to 1975. During his service he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and three Oversea Service Bars. He graduated from the University of Tennessee: College of Dentistry in 1969 as one of the youngest in his class. Dr. Stoddard was a wonderful, dedicated dentist and spent over 50 years serving his patients until his retirement in 2020. He was also a big supporter of Auburn University football. WAR EAGLE.