CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Robert Darby

Times Daily
 6 days ago

FLORENCE — Robert Phillip Darby, October 23, 1927 - September 24, 2021. Robert Phillip Darby, age 93 of Florence, died peacefully Friday, September 24, 2021 surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. Graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Park, Florence, Alabama on Sunday September 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The Reverends Tom Moye and Ally Ohki will be officiating. Active pallbearers will be Keith Hairrell, Lance Hairrell, Lee Miller, Tim Higgins, Barry Baker and Darrell Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers are Don Rowe, David Abramson, Neil Hayes, Wayne Graham, Larry Higgins, Hal Smith, Mark Higgins, Johnny Devaney, Bill Smith, Taylor Grier, Robert Potts, and Chad Vaden.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Rowe
Person
Tim Higgins
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Wayne Graham
Person
Lee Miller
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy