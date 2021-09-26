Robert Darby
FLORENCE — Robert Phillip Darby, October 23, 1927 - September 24, 2021. Robert Phillip Darby, age 93 of Florence, died peacefully Friday, September 24, 2021 surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. Graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Park, Florence, Alabama on Sunday September 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The Reverends Tom Moye and Ally Ohki will be officiating. Active pallbearers will be Keith Hairrell, Lance Hairrell, Lee Miller, Tim Higgins, Barry Baker and Darrell Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers are Don Rowe, David Abramson, Neil Hayes, Wayne Graham, Larry Higgins, Hal Smith, Mark Higgins, Johnny Devaney, Bill Smith, Taylor Grier, Robert Potts, and Chad Vaden.www.timesdaily.com
Comments / 0