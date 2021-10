Brenda A. Ross, 59, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home in West Columbia. Born on Nov. 14, 1961, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Thomas Pringle and Ella Nora Ford. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that face masks and social distancing be observed during visitation at the home, 16 Logan St.

SUMTER, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO