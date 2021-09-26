Sharon Randall: Just a box of chocolates

Hello! I hope everyone is enjoying the recipes. This week in the kitchen with Sharon is my niece, Taylor Ann Roades Hemming. Taylor sent this great recipe to me after fixing it for her family Sunday evening. Taylor is my niece and is one of my favorite people — being married to a marine (Cody) and just moving back to Hillsboro last November so she and the boys could be closer to family — she is a great wife and mother of two little boys, Coleson and Branson. Taylor is not only a wife and mother of two, but is a surgical technologist at Highland District hospital. She has a very busy life, so it means a lot to Taylor to have these simple recipes so she can have a nice meal for her family.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO