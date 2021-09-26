CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Quotes | #MINvHOU

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn if scoring two goals early was his side being ready to go from the jump or Houston dropping the ball_…_. “We started the game well. And then it gradually got worse from there. You know, I was disappointed in the way we played this evening. I’ve got to be honest. I thought we played too slow. I thought we played too negative. Went back when we could have gone forward. And, I didn’t feel as though the game was ever won. All night. And, Tyler [Miller] has had to come up with two or three big saves for us in the second half to finish the game off. That shouldn’t have been the case. But, it’s a welcomed three points. You know, we knew it was going to be a big week for us, the two games. So, to come with six points is huge for us. But, when I look at our performances in the last month, you know, we haven’t played as bad as that many times. Maybe in Kansas. Might be the next worse after that.”

Recap | #MINvHOU

For the team’s Hispanic Heritage Game, Minnesota United welcomed the Houston Dynamo to Allianz Field once again. The visitors were no doubt hoping to exorcise some demons and get their first win in Minnesota but it was not to be as the Loons leapt out to an early lead and withstood a flurry of late chances to keep the clean sheet and walk away with a 2-0 win.
Game Guide: MNUFC at D.C. United

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:00 p.m.) MNUFC once again took down the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at Allianz Field and successfully added another clean sheet to their record. Robin Lod found the back of the net for the first time since returning from a calf injury and Ethan Finlay sealed the deal with a confusing, but much needed goal to make the final score 2-0. After securing two crucial wins and six points at home, the Loons now have another busy week on the road ahead of them. Up first, the Loons will face D.C. United for the first time since 2019. Each team sits in sixth place in their respective conference with 37 points on the season so far. Most recently, D.C. took down FC Cincinnati at home 4-2, making their record at home an impressive 9-3-0. With both teams angling for home field advantage in the playoffs, the Loons will need to make an immediate statement and leave it all on the field to secure a road win.
First Touches | #MINvHOU

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 3-0 win over the visiting LA Galaxy at Allianz Field. · The victory marked the first time the Loons scored three goals in a game this season. · Emanuel Reynoso returned from injury and scored a brace in the game, doubling his season...
Preview | #MINvHOU

HOU: 5-10-11 (0-7-6 on the road) MIN: 9-8-7 (7-3-2 at home) The Loons returned both to Allianz Field and winning form on Saturday by beating the LA Galaxy 3-0 in front of a home crowd. With two goals from Emanuel Reynoso in the first half and one goal from Ethan Finlay in the second, MNUFC created a gap that LA couldn't close. Up next, the Loons are scheduled to face the Houston Dynamo in Saint Paul next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The last time the two met, the Loons narrowly defeated Houston 2-1 with a brace from Adrien Hunou at BBVA Stadium. Undoubtedly, Houston will be aiming to return the favor and take three points from the Loons on their home turf. Most recently, the Dynamo earned a hard-fought 3-2 home win over FC Dallas in the Texas Derby. The Loons will need to maintain their momentum from their win over LA to make sure they come away with three points against Houston to solidify their spot in a tight Western Conference race to the postseason.
Fragapane on Team of the Week

Minnesota United hung on for a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo, earning Franco Fragapane a spot on the bench in the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 27. Last week, the Argentine provided two crucial assists to give Minnesota their first-ever win over the LA Galaxy. This week, he provided his sixth assist of the season for MNUFC. In the first minute of the game, the midfielder slid a perfect near-post through ball to teammate Robin Lod to put the Loons up 1-0 against Houston. It was the quickest goal Minnesota has scored in MLS. In his 83 minutes, Fragapane had an 86.7% passing rate.
MLS
Training Quotes | #FCDvMIN

“Well we have to react. We are at that stage of the season where every game is really, really important. As I said after the game on Wednesday night, we weren’t good with the ball and we were probably even worse without it. So that’s not going to be good recipe for a good performance and it wasn’t a good performance. We have to put it behind us and move on. [Saturday] is a big game for sure.”
