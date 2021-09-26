UFC 266 Results: Alex Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega (Highlights)

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he is saddened following his ‘little brother Jon Jones’s recent arrest in Las Vegas. Jones was arrested last week in Las Vegas, hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame “Fight Wing” for his 2013 “Fight of the Year” war against Alexander Gustafsson. Not long after Jones was inducted into the HOF, it was revealed that the MMA legend had been arrested and charged with several offenses, including battery domestic violence. This is far from the first time that Jones has gotten in trouble with the law and, sadly, likely not the last time either. This latest arrest has generated all sorts of reactions from the MMA community, and Silva was one of the fighters who had something to say about Jones.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO