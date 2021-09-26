UFC 266 Results: Alex Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 266 event is headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring current champ Alex Volkanovski taking on challenger Brian Ortega. Volkanovski (22-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 251 in July of 2020, where he scored his second straight victory over Max Holloway, this time by split-decision. The Australian has gone a perfect 9-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0