JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI/ATK): Founder and promoter of Medusa EXIM, Sonal Jindal had been invited as a speaker by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at their Public Forum 2021. The event was held on October 1, 2021, and the topic for the discussion at the forum was 'Digitalization for development: Benefits for MSMEs in developing countries.'The event witnessed some of the prolific speakers keeping their views on the topic. The panelist alongside Sonal Jindal included names like Crispin Conroy (Representatives to the WTO, International Chamber of Commerce), Torbjorn Fredriksson (Head of the ICT Analysis Section of the Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD), and Clarissa Iribagiza (CEO and eTrade for Women Advocate for East Africa, Mobile technology company HeHe Limited). The whole event was moderated by Natsaja Van der Geest, the Deputy Head of Strategy Advisory Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO