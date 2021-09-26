CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, InteriorManagement" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021. It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
