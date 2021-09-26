Technology Mishap Leads Guy to Accidentally Show His Family An Intimate Video of Him With His Partner

This story and the stories that commenters shared afterwords have to be the most cringe-inducing things we have ever read. It's probably one of the things that, as an adult, you live in constant fear of happening to you. With all the bloody 'features' on phones and other technology products that show you slide shows of your 'highlights' from your photo library it's only a matter of time until something unfortunate pops up. I remember hearing a similar story involving one of those digital picture frames that were popular in the 2010's (are those still a thing?).