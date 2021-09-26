CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Baby Box Lady' tells story

By TERRI RICHARDSON
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica Kelsey has been on the road for almost two days. It's a Tuesday in mid-August and she is on her way back from Jeffersonville to her home in Woodburn. Kelsey made the more than four-hour drive to take part in the blessing of a baby box that had been installed at the fire station.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Pharos-Tribune

Telling the compelling story of 'A Reluctant Hero'

Rick Kelsheimer found a compelling, important story in Walter Sommers’ life. Sommers witnessed the Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 on the brink of the Holocaust, escaped Nazi Germany as a Jewish teenager, immigrated to America, and saw combat while serving in the U.S. Army. He spent 40 years in the retail clothing industry, rising to the leadership at Meis Company in Terre Haute. After retiring at age 70, Sommers began volunteer work with the Red Cross, hospice, Union Hospital, the Vigo County Public Library and CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute. His volunteerism only paused after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented. Sommers marked his 100th birthday in December at Westminster Village, where he lives now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tribuneledgernews.com

PHOTOS: Toddler and baby story time at Vinings Library

Local families gathered at the Vinings Library on a misty Monday morning to participate in story and play time. The group listened to readings by children's librarian Amanda Dusse, danced, practiced their ABC's and ran through a shower of bubbles.
VININGS, GA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Lady Gives Birth To Baby In Parking Lot

It's been the plot for many a sitcom TV comedy...a pregnant lady can't get to the hospital in time and gives birth in the car on the way to the hospital. Well, this is a situation of real-life imitating art. Dwayne and Amanda Melton were on the way to the hospital in Ames, Iowa to give birth to their baby girl.
IOWA STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky's 3rd baby box to be installed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Safe Haven Baby Boxes are now legal in Kentucky, and the state already has its third one. The latest installation is happening in Louisville's Fern Creek community. While it's the third in the state, it's the 80th in the country. The boxes offer parents a safe place...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
Times-Republican

Geology program to tell story of the land

GEOLOGY is a very interesting topic of science investigation. Clues are everywhere on the landscape, in its soil profiles, and in buried rock layers underlying all of the Midwest and Iowa. Deciphering those clues is in part what geologists do. Geologists have long recognized the value of understanding, or at least trying to understand, how our earth was put together. It is that understanding that helps humans find water, find and use resources that allow us to thrive and survive, to find resources to use for construction, and to grow in our knowledge of proper stewardship methodologies to conserve soil, air and water. Understanding how our earth functions and responds to galactic sized forces of nature is a big clue to trying to forecast events in earth’s future.
EARTH SCIENCE
Thrillist

Black Breweries Across America Are Uniting to Tell Their Stories

In celebration of the 51st anniversary of Peoples Beer, The Black-owned company is teaming up with Oak Park Brewing Co. to launch Brew Your Story. For Peoples Beer, one of the nation's first Black-owned breweries, this collaboration is an opportunity to honor the past, present, and future. The collaboration invites...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
WKRC

North Carolina officer comforts 1-year-old after parents overdose in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource/WPDE) - A heartbreaking story of drug abuse was captured in a photo. Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a one-year-old boy whose parents had overdosed on heroin. They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments. Police said somebody...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Babies#Volunteers#Legislature#Safe Haven Baby Boxes
MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
ACCIDENTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Whiskey Riff

74-Year-Old Florida Woman Pounces On Alligator To Save Her Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Police Receive New Tips About Brian Laundrie Potentially Hiding on Appalachian Trail

Witnesses from all over the country have reported sightings of Brian Laundrie within the past two weeks, and now, callers have added the Appalachian Trail to the list of possible locations. Earlier this week, North Carolina authorities received at least a half dozen reports of someone matching Laundrie’s description on the trail. This new information comes after Duan “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa, urged North Carolina residents to check trail and hunting cameras that captured the Appalachian Trail. Previous reports also indicated that Laundrie once lived on the trail for months on his own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.9 WTUG

Horrifying: Alligator Attacks Dog In Lake

74 year old Susan Marciano saved her golden retriever from an alligator attack. A horrifying experience Susan says she will never forget. When the Gator grabbed the pet at a park. The woman heroically saved her dog. The 74 year old woman took Nalu off her leash so she could play in the water, during a walk at a Boca Raton park. The woman had been playing fetch with her dog when she saw a dark shape in the lake water were Nalu was waiting. She realized the shadow lurking was a six foot alligator! Susan said “at that moment, my heart dropped”.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy