Simulations show minimal effect on outcomes

With the publishing of the most recent census results comes the effort to redraw the congressional districts that will be in place for the next 10 years. Often, following the redistricting proposals are complaints that the party in power is purposely drawing these districts to skew the voting in such a way to retain its power, i.e., gerrymandering. The most common argument put forth is that with a 60/40 statewide split in party voting, the districts should also represent this same split.