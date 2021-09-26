Return of nesting season reflected in décor

In home design, trends such as conversation pits and waterbeds come and (thankfully) go. Only a select few furnishings endure, and these timeless pieces are sought after by both hard-core collectors and aesthetes looking to punch up their spaces. Three top interior designers share their picks for the sofas, chairs and tables that they’d select for their own homes, no matter the season. Robert Couturier — Robert Couturier Inc. Louis XV Fauteuil chair “This is the first time in the history of furniture that a seat was created for comfort. It is as comfortable today as it was then—its lines are...

