CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Return of nesting season reflected in décor

By KIM COOK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

As fall nesting season returns, home décor retailers are presenting collections that reflect the idea that home is where our hearts and heads are. Our long housebound stretch may have made us restless for the outside world, but it has helped us appreciate our homes more. Even if you didn't redo a basement playroom, rehab a bathroom or create a workspace in an apartment closet, you probably rediscovered what you like about your home.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Luxury Tiny House On Wheels With A Versatile Interior Design

It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $25 Million LA Mansion Designed by a Former Israeli Secret Service Agent

Viewed from the street, you might not give this somber, square-edged, 1950s-style two-story a second glance, thanks to its battleship-gray paint, black-framed windows and flat-topped roof littered with ugly A/C units. Even the driveway seems designed to avert attention, with its prison-like black metal security gates leading to a sea of concrete with not a flower bed in sight. As far as curb-appeal goes, the place is decidedly lacking. Yet if this modernist home in Los Angeles’ tony Hancock Park neighborhood sells for anywhere close to its $24.99 million asking, it would hit the record books as the area’s priciest pad. Why...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
knba.org

Hunters reflect on moose season along the Nushagak

“My mom was saying that the moose probably are timing us: ‘These guys come at 7 o’clock every morning and then again at 6 p.m.’ So they probably go into the woods and hide until they know we’ve left,” said Mindy Heyano, who got a moose early in the season.
ANIMALS
homedit.com

A Tiny Rustic House With Modern-Retro Design

There’s something very charming and enjoyable about tiny houses and about small spaces in general, especially when they’re decorated in a rustic or vintage style. The Archway is a perfect combination of both. This rustic little house was designed by Tiny Heirloom and, from the outside, it features horizontal wood...
INTERIOR DESIGN
digsdigs.com

49 Warm And Cozy Plaid Décor Ideas For Thanksgiving

Plaid is the most popular pattern for home decor, especially for chilly fall and winter. It comes in many color combos and with various scales, and it can be integrated into many decor styles. Plaid is also known as a favorite print for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and today I’d like to show you how to use it for fall and Thanksgiving decor to cozy up your space.
HOME & GARDEN
KGET 17

Fall into fall with décor from Kelly Archer Interior

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Kelly Archer Interior’s Operations Manager, Dawnielle Brown about the fall features the store is offering as we welcome in the new season. Brown says not only is it fall but the store is also celebrating Kelly’s 50th Birthday, “we are having a warehouse sales...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nesting#Cor#Furnishings
MyStateline.com

Favorite fall décor with The Midwest Rustic!

Brianna Zahn, owner of The Midwest Rustic, tells us about all the great things you can find there and shows us how to make a 3D sign. You can find their products at themidwestrustic.com and follow them on Instagram at @themidwestrustic_
INTERIOR DESIGN
twincitieslive.com

Seasonal Décor with Haute House Studio

October has arrived, and pumpkins are popping up in stores everywhere. Bridget Connell from Haute House Studios is here to show us how to incorporate our favorite seasonal gourd into our home décor, pairing pumpkins and flowers to create one of a kind arrangements.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wdwinfo.com

A Few Thoughts On the Décor Inside Steakhouse 71

As many of you likely know, The Wave… of American Flavors at Disney’s Contemporary Resort closed back in July for a complete overhaul and name change. The new restaurant, Steakhouse 71, is set to reopen on Friday, October 1st in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. Today,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
travelexperta.com

7 Wonderful Travel Inspired Interior Décor Ideas

Many people have the urge to go out of their homes and travel the world. So, they explore a lot. But ultimately they have to come back after some time due to different reasons. For example, homesickness, family urgency, collecting funds for the next destination, and many more. You can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

9 Must-Have Furniture Pieces, According to 3 of the World’s Top Interior Designers

In home design, trends such as conversation pits and waterbeds come and (thankfully) go. Only a select few furnishings endure, and these timeless pieces are sought after by both hard-core collectors and aesthetes looking to punch up their spaces. Three top interior designers share their picks for the sofas, chairs and tables that they’d select for their own homes, no matter the season. Robert Couturier — Robert Couturier Inc. Louis XV Fauteuil chair “This is the first time in the history of furniture that a seat was created for comfort. It is as comfortable today as it was then—its lines are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

You’ve never stayed in an Airbnb like this

WILDWOOD, Ga. — While travelers will find thousands of properties across the southeast to rent on Airbnb, they won’t find many like the one that Ched Sharpless offers. He describes it as an Eco treedeck with cedar sleep pods that offer panoramic views. It sits on 22 acres in northwest Georgia.
WILDWOOD, GA
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Artefact,’ a Whimsical 262-Foot Superyacht With the Most Spacious Interior in Its Class

Meet Artefact, a yacht ahead of its time. The exterior’s whimsical curves made this superyacht the toast of last week’s Monaco Yacht Show, but its universal appeal didn’t happen by coincidence. The world’s largest 262-foot boat (by volume) was meticulously planned for years by her owner, an engineer, and build captain to be a cutting-edge, diesel-electric wunderkind. The futuristic façade and eco credentials have grabbed the headlines, but Artefact’s interior is what may eventually reset the course for future yacht design. “We didn’t rush into Artefact,” Captain Aaron Clark told Robb Report, during an in-depth tour of the yacht last week in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS Boston

‘A Truly Unique Home’: 251-Square Foot Newton House Listed For $449,900

NEWTON (CBS) – For less than $450,000, you could own a home in a sought-after Newton neighborhood. But there’s a catch. The house on Boylston Street in Newton Highlands is on the market for $449,900. The home, which is now listed on several real estate websites, is only 251 square feet. A 251-square foot Newton home. (WBZ-TV) It has one bedroom and one bathroom and sits on a 0.06 acre lot. “Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!” the listing agent says in a description of the house. Earlier this week, a burned out Melrose home was listed “as-is” for $399,000.
NEWTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy