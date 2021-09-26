CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mistakes pile up as Cougars get shut out

By JOSH PATTERSON
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Saint Francis head coach Kevin Donley voiced frustration aplenty after his No. 13 Cougars got shut out, 38-0, at Saint Xavier in Chicago on Saturday. “You name it today, the mistakes, we made them all,” Donley said. After a scoreless first quarter, Saint Xavier (2-1) posted three touchdowns in six...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville shuts out Madison

LONDON — In a road match, the Lady Tigers took a large-deficit win over Madison Plains on Monday, Sept. 20, 5-0. The goals for Circleville came from Faith Yancey (2), Sabrene Funk (10) and Kilea Dupler (1) — Dupler’s was her first varsity goal. The final goal came from Madison...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Cougars Shut Down Eagles in Conference Clash

RIVER FOREST, Ill. – The Edgewood College Women's Soccer team continued its four-match road swing with a NACC contest at Concordia University Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles offensive struggled to produce in the league tilt as the host Cougars secured a 3-0 victory. HOW IT HAPPENED. - Edgewood College...
CHICAGO, IL
papreplive.com

Friars’ defense rises up to shut out Vikings

PHILADELPHIA >> Saturday afternoon at Franklin Field on campus of the University of Pennsylvania, the Malvern Prep football team threw a haymaker at one of the top football programs in the state. The Friars played suffocating defense and scored just enough as they completely dominated previously undefeated Archbishop Wood, 21-0, in nonleague action.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gretna Guide & News

Monarchs shut out Panthers at home

PAPILLION — Papillion-La Vista shutout Norfolk 51-0 at Foundation Field Sept. 17. The Monarchs scored 35 points in the second half and held the Panthers to 0-11 in third-down conversions in the win. Quarterback Nick Chanez threw for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 56 rushing yards and a touchdown. Running back Caleb Walker rushed 13 times […]
PAPILLION, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Donley
waupacanow.com

Comets shut out Freedom

North Eastern Conference wins are adding up for the Waupaca boys’ soccer team. The Comets improved to 5-0 in conference play and 7-1-1 overall Sept. 21 with a 4-0 win over Freedom at Comet Field. Neither team found the net in the first half, but Waupaca came up with a...
WAUPACA, WI
williamsonherald.com

Football: Summit continues roll, shuts out Cougars

SPRING HILL – For the second consecutive game, the Summit High School football team capitalized on an explosive second quarter. The Spartans scored 28 points in the second frame and shutout visiting Centennial 36-0 on Friday in a Region 7-6A contest to stay unbeaten and improve to 5-0 overall. Last...
SPRING HILL, TN
New Britain Herald

Plainville football gets shut out by Bloomfield in blowout loss at home

PLAINVILLE – A 35-point second quarter allowed Bloomfield to blow past Plainville football, 48-0, on Friday at Tinty Stadium. Dallas Rose and Cornellius Patrick combined for four touchdowns on 192 rushing yards as the Warhawks handed the Blue Devils its first defeat of the season in ugly fashion. “I told...
PLAINVILLE, CT
chargerathletics.com

DOMINICAN SHUTS OUT EAGLES

Waterbury, Conn. (9/22/21) The Dominican College women's soccer team shut out host, Post University, 2-0, this afternoon in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) action played on LaMoy Field. With the win, Dominican improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The game was scoreless until the 34th minute of...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cougars#Simmons Six#Mideast League
Antelope Valley Press

Antelopes shut out Lions

LANCASTER — Every time AV High and Eastside get together there’s always fireworks. It was no different on Friday night as both teams renewed their rivalry in the 14th Backyard Bowl, after not meeting in the COVID-shortened spring season earlier this year. It was a game marred by turnovers, penalties...
LANCASTER, CA
Mountain Press

Cougars shut out at home versus Indians

KODAK — Northview Academy fell victim to a poor offensive performance on Friday night at home versus Oneida. Their inability to move the ball especially on the ground led to a 19-0 shutout loss to the Indians. Backup freshman quarterback DJ Thompson started in place of senior quarterback Alex Cruz-Mendoza...
ONEIDA, TN
Morning Sun

Panthers get shut out, Harrison wins via shut out

On Friday night from Don Miller Field the Alma High School football team had its record evened at 2-2 via a 41-0 blowout loss to Birch Run. Birch Run (2-2, 1-2 TVC) running back Kahleel Brown rushed it 42 times for 324 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to the victory.
ALMA, MI
Powell Tribune

Panthers shut out Douglas

The Powell Panthers continued their undefeated campaign, holding the Douglas Bearcats to 141 yards of total offense during a Homecoming win on Friday. The game began back and forth with penalties and stalled drives by both the Panthers (4-0) and the Bearcats (2-1), but it was broken open by a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown by PHS senior cornerback Zach Ratcliff in the second quarter. That helped the Panthers defeat the Bearcats 17-0.
POWELL, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
smnwcougars.com

Cougar Defense Firms up in Win

On a beautiful night where the moon was visible and the breeze slightly blew, the Cougar football team came to play and play they did. Olathe East took advantage of an early offensive mistake and scored the first points of the contest. After their score, the Hawks converted a successful onside kick. This play awoke a sleeping giant known as the D Line Hogs. The Hogs put pressure on the Hawks all night, only giving up one more touchdown and a field goal the rest of the contest. During the second quarter, the Hawks were driving until Mason Clark stepped in front of a pass and recorded his first interception of the season. Offensively the Cougars were led by Malik O’Atis. He finished the night with 70 yards rushing and 133 yards receiving with a total of 2 touchdowns. His final touchdown came on a 63 yard strike from Blake Reeder. Reeder ended his night passing for 240 yards, rushing for 66 yards and scoring 5 total touchdowns. Overall the Cougar offense was on a roll all night, Drayden Harris added a 14 yard TD reception and Sam Vossen split the uprights for his first field goal of the season from 36 yards out. The Cougars are expecting to continue their success next week against the Bison of Shawnee Mission North. Game time is set for 7 pm at the North District Stadium. Come out and support the Cougar Football team.
FOOTBALL
glasgowcourier.com

Scotties Shut Out Colts in Colstrip

The Glasgow Scotties earned their first shut out of the season on the road in Colstrip last Friday and what a win it was. Glasgow blanked Colstrip 50-0 in the blowout victory. In a tremendous show of teamwork, the Scotties put on a clinic offensively and defensively, rolling over the Colts on their home turf. The Scotties had eight players put points on the scoreboard, led by senior Kyler Hallock with four touchdowns.
GLASGOW, MT
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times News

Jim Thorpe shuts out Salisbury

Jim Thorpe’s 20-0 win over Salisbury last night was the tale of two different halves. Struggling to sustain drives with only four first downs and eight yards passing in the first half, the Olympians (2-2) found themselves in a scoreless tie at halftime with the winless Falcons. The next 24...
JIM THORPE, PA
Evening Star

Garrett shuts out Cougars on senior night

GARRETT — Garrett’s boys soccer team celebrated senior night in a big way Monday, posting a 5-0 shutout over Central Noble in Northeast Corner Conference action. “That’s a big win on senior night and it’s a big win in the conference,” Railroader coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “That’s one of the best games we’ve played in a long time.”
GARRETT, IN
goterriers.com

Terriers Shut Out at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Boston University field hockey team ran into a impressive effort by 18th-ranked Princeton on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers posted a 7-0 victory at Bedford Field. BU moves to 2-6 on the year while Princeton improves to 2-3. HOW IT HAPPENED. Princeton scored three times in...
PRINCETON, NJ
Derrick

Injuries, miscues pile up for Steelers in loss to Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One half, T.J. Watt was wrecking the Las Vegas Raiders' game plan. The next the Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker was watching from the sideline in sweatpants dealing with a groin injury as the Raiders surged to a 26-17 victory that sapped any momentum Pittsburgh gained from a season-opening triumph in Buffalo.
NFL
papreplive.com

Pennridge shuts out Council Rock North in final tune-up

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge knows its biggest games of the season are coming up next week against North Penn, the following week against Central Bucks West and two weeks later against Central Bucks East. Before the Rams could worry about their Suburban One League National Conference rivals, they needed to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy