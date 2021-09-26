Mistakes pile up as Cougars get shut out

On a beautiful night where the moon was visible and the breeze slightly blew, the Cougar football team came to play and play they did. Olathe East took advantage of an early offensive mistake and scored the first points of the contest. After their score, the Hawks converted a successful onside kick. This play awoke a sleeping giant known as the D Line Hogs. The Hogs put pressure on the Hawks all night, only giving up one more touchdown and a field goal the rest of the contest. During the second quarter, the Hawks were driving until Mason Clark stepped in front of a pass and recorded his first interception of the season. Offensively the Cougars were led by Malik O’Atis. He finished the night with 70 yards rushing and 133 yards receiving with a total of 2 touchdowns. His final touchdown came on a 63 yard strike from Blake Reeder. Reeder ended his night passing for 240 yards, rushing for 66 yards and scoring 5 total touchdowns. Overall the Cougar offense was on a roll all night, Drayden Harris added a 14 yard TD reception and Sam Vossen split the uprights for his first field goal of the season from 36 yards out. The Cougars are expecting to continue their success next week against the Bison of Shawnee Mission North. Game time is set for 7 pm at the North District Stadium. Come out and support the Cougar Football team.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO