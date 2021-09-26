CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly unseats Rockne in victory

By DYLAN SINN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Brian Kelly's hair was sticky. After the coach's 12th-ranked Notre Dame team intercepted four passes in a 41-13 pasting of No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field on Saturday, linebacker Drew White and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa doused Kelly with green Gatorade to celebrate the 12th-year coach's 106th win with the Irish. The victory moved him past Knute Rockne, making him the all-time wins leader in program history.

