The St. Thomas Eagles football team has had a recent history of starting the season slow before ramping it up as district play begins. The Eagles have now flipped the script on the former, while hoping to keep up the latter. St. Thomas raced past Houston Christian 42-0 on Friday at Granger Stadium in its final non-district game, moving to 3-1 on the season. It is the first time St. Thomas has begun 3-1 since the 2015 campaign.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO